USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 4, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Georgia (59)13-015231
2. Michigan (2)13-014662
3. Ohio State11-113595
4. TCU12-113533
5. Alabama10-212826
6. Tennessee10-211168
7. Penn State10-210747
8. Southern California11-210544
9. Kansas State10-3105010
10. Utah10-3104412
11. Clemson11-2100311
12. Washington10-28649
13. Florida State9-374114
14. Oregon9-366115
15. LSU9-463513
16. Oregon State9-362916
17. Tulane11-259118
18. UCLA9-354117
19. South Carolina8-435420
20. Notre Dame8-432319
21. Texas8-430021
22. Texas-San Antonio11-220624
23. Mississippi State8-413925
24. Troy11-2132NR
25. North Carolina9-49522

Dropped Out: No. 23 Central Florida (9-4).

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State (8-4) 60; Mississippi (8-4) 44; Central Florida (9-4) 43; Fresno State (9-4) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 28; Air Force (9-3) 17; South Alabama (10-2) 14; Purdue (8-5) 12; Cincinnati (9-3) 10; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Duke (8-4) 6; Coastal Carolina (9-3) 5; Illinois (8-4) 4; Boise State (9-4) 3.

