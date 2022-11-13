USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 13, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Georgia (61)(10-0)15721
2. Ohio State (1)(10-0)15092
3. Michigan (1)(10-0)14453
4. TCU(9-1)13774
5. Tennessee(9-1)13325
6. Southern California(9-1)12147
7. LSU(8-2)11998
8. Alabama(8-2)112211
9. Clemson(9-1)105912
10. Utah(8-2)96113
11. North Carolina(9-1)90414
12. Penn State(8-2)85915
13. Oregon(8-2)8286
14. Mississippi(8-2)8249
15. Washington(8-2)67023
16. UCLA(8-2)57210
17. Kansas State(7-3)54722
18. Central Florida(8-2)52221
19. Notre Dame(7-3)41225
20. Florida State(7-3)364NR
21. Cincinnati(8-2)236NR
22. Tulane(8-2)20317
23. Coastal Carolina(9-1)179NR
24. Oklahoma State(7-3)115NR
25. North Carolina State(7-3)8916

Dropped Out: No. 18 Texas (6-4); No. 19 Liberty (8-2); No. 20 Illinois (7-3); No. 24 Kentucky (6-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Texas (6-4) 76; Oregon State (7-3) 62; Illinois (7-3) 48; Texas-San Antonio (8-2) 40; Troy (8-2) 32; Minnesota (7-3) 30; Duke (7-3) 24; Liberty (8-2) 9; Florida (6-4) 8; Kentucky (6-4) 8; Pittsburgh (6-4) 8; Air Force (7-3) 5; Boise State (7-3) 5; Wake Forest (6-4) 3; South Alabama (8-2) 2; Toledo (7-3) 1.

