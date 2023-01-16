The top 25 teams in the USA Today men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Houston (17)
|17-1
|777
|1
|2. Kansas (9)
|16-1
|768
|2
|3. Purdue (5)
|16-1
|743
|3
|4. Alabama (1)
|15-2
|699
|4
|5. UCLA
|16-2
|645
|6
|6. Gonzaga
|16-3
|616
|8
|7. Texas
|15-2
|574
|10
|8. Xavier
|15-3
|555
|11
|9. Tennessee
|14-3
|537
|5
|10. Virginia
|13-3
|499
|12
|11. Arizona
|15-3
|410
|9
|12. Iowa State
|13-3
|379
|14
|13. TCU
|14-3
|372
|17
|14. Connecticut
|15-4
|367
|7
|15. Kansas State
|15-2
|364
|13
|16. Miami (Fla.)
|14-3
|266
|15
|17. Auburn
|14-3
|235
|22
|18. Marquette
|14-5
|197
|23
|19. Clemson
|15-3
|177
|NR
|20. Providence
|14-4
|172
|19
|21. Charleston
|18-1
|153
|24
|22. Baylor
|12-5
|133
|NR
|23. Illinois
|12-5
|97
|NR
|24. Saint Mary's
|16-4
|88
|NR
|25. Arkansas
|12-5
|82
|16
Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin (11-5); No. 20 Missouri (13-4); No. 21 Duke (13-5); No. 25 San Diego State (13-4).
Others receiving votes: Rutgers (13-5) 74; Duke (13-5) 64; Florida Atlantic (16-1) 58; Michigan State (12-5) 42; Wisconsin (11-5) 41; Indiana (11-6) 32; New Mexico (16-2) 25; San Diego State (13-4) 24; Iowa (12-6) 23; Ohio State (10-7) 21; Missouri (13-4) 21; Arizona State (15-3) 20; North Carolina State (14-4) 16; Kentucky (11-6) 10; Texas A&M (12-5) 8; Boise State (14-4) 7; Texas Tech (10-7) 3; North Carolina (12-6) 3; Nevada (15-4) 2; Tulane (12-5) 1.
