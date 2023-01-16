The top 25 teams in the USA Today men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. Houston (17)17-17771
2. Kansas (9)16-17682
3. Purdue (5)16-17433
4. Alabama (1)15-26994
5. UCLA16-26456
6. Gonzaga16-36168
7. Texas15-257410
8. Xavier15-355511
9. Tennessee14-35375
10. Virginia13-349912
11. Arizona15-34109
12. Iowa State13-337914
13. TCU14-337217
14. Connecticut15-43677
15. Kansas State15-236413
16. Miami (Fla.)14-326615
17. Auburn14-323522
18. Marquette14-519723
19. Clemson15-3177NR
20. Providence14-417219
21. Charleston18-115324
22. Baylor12-5133NR
23. Illinois12-597NR
24. Saint Mary's16-488NR
25. Arkansas12-58216

Dropped out: No. 18 Wisconsin (11-5); No. 20 Missouri (13-4); No. 21 Duke (13-5); No. 25 San Diego State (13-4).

Others receiving votes: Rutgers (13-5) 74; Duke (13-5) 64; Florida Atlantic (16-1) 58; Michigan State (12-5) 42; Wisconsin (11-5) 41; Indiana (11-6) 32; New Mexico (16-2) 25; San Diego State (13-4) 24; Iowa (12-6) 23; Ohio State (10-7) 21; Missouri (13-4) 21; Arizona State (15-3) 20; North Carolina State (14-4) 16; Kentucky (11-6) 10; Texas A&M (12-5) 8; Boise State (14-4) 7; Texas Tech (10-7) 3; North Carolina (12-6) 3; Nevada (15-4) 2; Tulane (12-5) 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you