The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

1. South Carolina (31)11-07751
2. Stanford8-27283
3. Louisville10-17134
4. NC State11-26562
5. Arizona10-06178
6. Indiana9-25947
7. Michigan11-155411
8. Maryland9-353410
9. Baylor9-25125
10. Tennessee10-14889
11. Connecticut6-34776
12. Georgia10-144914
13. Texas8-143512
14. Iowa State11-139713
15. Iowa6-228615
16. South Florida9-322916
17. Notre Dame10-222818
18. Texas A&M10-221017
19. Georgia Tech9-218321
20. North Carolina10-017420
21. Kentucky7-317319
22. Brigham Young9-116622
23. Duke9-110125
24. Ohio State8-27824
25. Florida Gulf Coast10-169NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (6-4).

Others receiving votes: LSU (10-1) 66; Nebraska (11-0) 51; Colorado (11-0) 49; Oklahoma (9-1) 44; Central Florida (8-2) 9; Oregon State (7-3) 9; UCLA (5-3) 6; Arkansas (10-2) 4; DePaul (11-2) 4; Missouri State (8-2) 3; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; Gonzaga (8-3) 2.

Note: One ballot is missing. Robyn Fralick of Bowling Green could not be reached before the voting deadline.

