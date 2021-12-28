The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (32)12-08001
2. Louisville10-17423
3. Stanford8-37352
4. NC State11-26964
5. Arizona10-06555
6. Indiana10-25996
7. Michigan11-15957
8. Maryland10-35828
9. Tennessee11-152610
10. Baylor9-25119
11. Connecticut6-348711
12. Georgia11-145612
13. Texas9-145513
14. Iowa State11-140814
15. Notre Dame11-228617
16. Georgia Tech10-224319
17. Texas A&M10-223418
18. North Carolina11-022120
19. Brigham Young10-118322
20. Kentucky7-316821
21. Iowa6-316115
22. Duke9-111523
23. South Florida9-411116
24. LSU12-189NR
25. Ohio State9-28324

Dropped out: No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast (11-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (11-1) 80; Colorado (11-0) 55; Oklahoma (10-1) 50; Nebraska (12-0) 47; Missouri State. (9-2) 8; Central Florida (8-2) 6; ; Gonzaga (9-3) 3; UCLA (5-3) 3; Oregon State (7-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-1) 2; DePaul (11-3) 2; Mississippi (12-1) 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

