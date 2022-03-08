The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (31)27-17991
2. Stanford (1)25-37662
3. NC State26-37343
4. Louisvile26-37084
5. Baylor24-56597
6. LSU25-46038
7. Iowa State24-55866
8. Connecticut22-55708
9. Michigan22-55655
10. Texas21-649112
11. Maryland21-746413
12. Indiana19-741410
13. Arizona20-639411
14. Brigham Young25-236215
15. Tennessee22-733114
16. Ohio State22-533017
17. North Carolina23-526118
18. Iowa20-725922
19. Oklahoma22-623419
20. Notre Dame21-719416
21. Georgia20-817820
22. Florida Gulf Coast26-215023
23. Central Florida21-37325
24. Virginia Tech21-864NR
25. Georgia Tech20-95624¤

Dropped out: No. 25 Georgia Tech (21-10).

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 23; Liberty (27-3) 17; Mississippi (23-8) 13; Princeton (22-4) 9; Nebraska (24-8) 8; South Florida (22-7) 8; Utah (20-11) 7; Florida (21-10) 6; Gonzaga (25-6) 3; Oregon (21-11) 3; Drexel (24-4) 2; Kansas (20-8) 2; South Dakota State (23-8) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota (26-5) 1.

¤

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you