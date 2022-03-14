The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (27)
|29-2
|770
|1
|2. Stanford (4)
|28-3
|744
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|29-3
|718
|3
|4. Louisville
|26-4
|666
|5
|5. Baylor
|27-6
|613
|4
|6. Connecticut
|25-5
|600
|6
|7. Texas
|26-6
|574
|9
|8. Iowa State
|26-6
|537
|7
|9. LSU
|25-5
|523
|8
|10. Iowa
|23-7
|491
|11
|11. Indiana
|22-8
|485
|10
|12. Michigan
|22-6
|439
|12
|13. Maryland
|21-8
|395
|14
|14. Brigham Young
|26-3
|337
|13
|15. Ohio State
|23-6
|328
|15
|16. Arizona
|20-7
|297
|16
|17. Tennessee
|23-8
|296
|17
|18. North Carolina
|23-6
|228
|18
|19. Oklahoma
|24-8
|195
|19
|20. Florida Gulf Coast
|29-2
|169
|20
|21. Notre Dame
|22-8
|149
|21
|22. Kentucky
|19-11
|135
|22
|23. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|130
|23
|24. Central Florida
|22-3
|125
|24
|25. Georgia
|20-9
|51
|25¤
Dropped out: None.
|Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 13; Liberty (27-4) 12; Oregon (21-11) 10; Mississippi (23-8) 9; Princeton (24-4) 9; South Florida (24-8) 9; Utah (20-11) 6; Gonzaga (26-6) 4; Florida (21-10) 3; South Dakota (27-5) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota State (23-9) 1.
|¤
|¤