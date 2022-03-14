The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (27)29-27701
2. Stanford (4)28-37442
3. NC State (1)29-37183
4. Louisville26-46665
5. Baylor27-66134
6. Connecticut25-56006
7. Texas26-65749
8. Iowa State26-65377
9. LSU25-55238
10. Iowa23-749111
11. Indiana22-848510
12. Michigan22-643912
13. Maryland21-839514
14. Brigham Young26-333713
15. Ohio State23-632815
16. Arizona20-729716
17. Tennessee23-829617
18. North Carolina23-622818
19. Oklahoma24-819519
20. Florida Gulf Coast29-216920
21. Notre Dame22-814921
22. Kentucky19-1113522
23. Virginia Tech23-913023
24. Central Florida22-312524
25. Georgia20-95125¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 13; Liberty (27-4) 12; Oregon (21-11) 10; Mississippi (23-8) 9; Princeton (24-4) 9; South Florida (24-8) 9; Utah (20-11) 6; Gonzaga (26-6) 4; Florida (21-10) 3; South Dakota (27-5) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota State (23-9) 1.
¤
¤

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you