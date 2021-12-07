The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (32)9-08001
2. Connecticut5-17522
3. NC State8-17483
4. Stanford5-26884
5. Louisville7-16695
6. Baylor8-16117
7. Maryland8-25748
8. Indiana6-25726
9. Tennessee8-054910
10. Arizona7-054111
11. Michigan8-14849
12. Texas6-145114
13. Iowa5-138312
14. Kentucky6-134818
15. Texas A&M8-132915
16. Iowa State8-131613
17. Georgia7-121919
17. Brigham Young8-021923
19. South Florida5-315817
20. Oregon State4-214421
21. Ohio State6-113120
22. Oregon4-312216
23. Notre Dame7-210025
24. North Carolina8-088NR
25. UCLA5-26624
25. Notre Dame6-159NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast (7-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (7-1) 59; Gonzaga (7-1) 54; Duke (8-0) 50; Georgia Tech (6-2) 39; Colorado (8-0) 32; Central Florida (6-1) 20; Florida State (6-2) 18; Oklahoma (7-1) 14; Virginia Tech (7-2) 13; Washington State (6-1) 9; Kansas State (7-2) 6; Nebraska (9-0) 6; West Virginia (4-2) 6; LSU (6-1) 5; Long Beach State (7-0) 3; Coastal Carolina (7-0) 2; Missouri State (6-2) 1; Princeton (6-2) 1.

