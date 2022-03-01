The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPvs
1. South Carolina (31)27-17991
2. Stanford (1)25-37662
3. NC State26-37343
4. Louisvile26-37084
5. Baylor24-56597
6. LSU25-46038
7. Iowa State24-55866
8. Connecticut22-55708
9. Michigan22-55655
10. Texas21-649112
11. Maryland21-746413
12. Indiana19-741410
13. Arizona20-639411
14. Brigham Young25-236215
15. Tennessee22-733114
16. Ohio State22-533017
17. North Carolina23-526118
18. Iowa20-725922
19. Oklahoma22-623419
20. Notre Dame21-719416
21. Georgia20-817820
22. Florida Gulf Coast26-215023
23. Central Florida21-37325
24. Virginia Tech21-864NR
25. Georgia Tech20-95624¤

Dropped out: No. 21 Florida (20-9).

Others receiving votes: Florida (20-9) 55; Drexel (23-3) 23; Mississippi (22-7) 20; Liberty (26-3) 18; Oregon (20-10) 8; Princeton (20-4) 4; Rhode Island (22-5) 4; Dayton (23-4) 3; Nebraska (22-7) 3; South Dakota State (21-8) 3; South Florida (21-7) 3; Stony Brook (23-5) 3; Washington State (19-9) 3;Gonzaga (24-6) 2; Colorado (20-7) 1; South Dakota (24-5) 1; Utah (17-10) 1.

