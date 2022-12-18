FGFTReb
AUBURNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome317-81-23-81516
Moore190-15-62-3025
Williams273-51-21-1138
Green120-42-20-2212
Jasper242-50-00-2026
K.Johnson260-56-70-3446
Flanigan253-82-20-3529
Donaldson164-82-31-21512
Traore101-10-00-0003
Cardwell92-20-02-5114
Westry10-00-00-1000
Totals20022-4719-249-30152571

Percentages: FG .468, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Donaldson 2-4, Jasper 2-4, Broome 1-1, Traore 1-1, Williams 1-2, Flanigan 1-6, Green 0-2, K.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Broome 2, Flanigan, K.Johnson).

Turnovers: 22 (K.Johnson 6, Broome 4, Flanigan 3, Green 3, Donaldson 2, Westry 2, Moore, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Donaldson 4, Green, K.Johnson, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN CALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Morgan313-44-61-40110
Ellis359-158-100-12428
Ko.Johnson342-36-61-54210
Peterson382-102-20-1416
White262-72-23-4157
Dixon-Waters202-60-01-1114
Wright91-30-02-3012
Thomas73-40-10-0007
Totals20024-5222-278-19121574

Percentages: FG .462, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Ellis 2-5, Thomas 1-2, White 1-2, Dixon-Waters 0-1, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Peterson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (White).

Turnovers: 11 (Ko.Johnson 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Thomas 2, Morgan, White).

Steals: 13 (Ko.Johnson 6, Dixon-Waters 2, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Auburn393271
Southern Cal353974

A_4,517 (10,258).

A_4,517 (10,258).

