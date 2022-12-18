|FG
|Reb
|AUBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|31
|7-8
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|5
|16
|Moore
|19
|0-1
|5-6
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Williams
|27
|3-5
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|8
|Green
|12
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Jasper
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|K.Johnson
|26
|0-5
|6-7
|0-3
|4
|4
|6
|Flanigan
|25
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|9
|Donaldson
|16
|4-8
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|5
|12
|Traore
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Cardwell
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|4
|Westry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|19-24
|9-30
|15
|25
|71
Percentages: FG .468, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Donaldson 2-4, Jasper 2-4, Broome 1-1, Traore 1-1, Williams 1-2, Flanigan 1-6, Green 0-2, K.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Broome 2, Flanigan, K.Johnson).
Turnovers: 22 (K.Johnson 6, Broome 4, Flanigan 3, Green 3, Donaldson 2, Westry 2, Moore, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Donaldson 4, Green, K.Johnson, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morgan
|31
|3-4
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|10
|Ellis
|35
|9-15
|8-10
|0-1
|2
|4
|28
|Ko.Johnson
|34
|2-3
|6-6
|1-5
|4
|2
|10
|Peterson
|38
|2-10
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|6
|White
|26
|2-7
|2-2
|3-4
|1
|5
|7
|Dixon-Waters
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Wright
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Thomas
|7
|3-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|22-27
|8-19
|12
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .462, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Ellis 2-5, Thomas 1-2, White 1-2, Dixon-Waters 0-1, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Peterson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (White).
Turnovers: 11 (Ko.Johnson 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Thomas 2, Morgan, White).
Steals: 13 (Ko.Johnson 6, Dixon-Waters 2, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Auburn
|39
|32
|—
|71
|Southern Cal
|35
|39
|—
|74
A_4,517 (10,258).
