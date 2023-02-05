FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks385-1311-135-124322
Meah195-51-20-30511
Bey393-83-41-51210
Fuller354-90-00-1258
Menifield407-133-40-24121
Williams190-32-20-3142
Kor.Johnson90-40-00-1020
Wilson10-00-00-1010
Totals20024-5520-256-28122374

Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks).

Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield).

Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN CALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Iwuchukwu103-40-01-2046
Ellis364-145-60-45314
Kob.Johnson345-79-92-35121
Peterson394-142-21-108411
White3410-162-33-84222
Hornery181-40-02-5032
Thomas172-40-10-0034
Niagu70-00-00-1110
Sellers50-20-00-0000
Totals20029-6518-219-33232180

Percentages: FG .446, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Kob.Johnson 2-4, Ellis 1-7, Peterson 1-7, Hornery 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Peterson 2, Ellis).

Turnovers: 11 (Peterson 4, Ellis 3, Iwuchukwu 2, Thomas, White).

Steals: 9 (Kob.Johnson 4, Thomas 3, Hornery, White).

Technical Fouls: Iwuchukwu, 8:07 second.

Washington274774
Southern Cal344680

A_5,706 (10,258).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you