|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|38
|5-13
|11-13
|5-12
|4
|3
|22
|Meah
|19
|5-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|11
|Bey
|39
|3-8
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|2
|10
|Fuller
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|8
|Menifield
|40
|7-13
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|21
|Williams
|19
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|2
|Kor.Johnson
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Wilson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|20-25
|6-28
|12
|23
|74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks).
Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield).
Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Iwuchukwu
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|6
|Ellis
|36
|4-14
|5-6
|0-4
|5
|3
|14
|Kob.Johnson
|34
|5-7
|9-9
|2-3
|5
|1
|21
|Peterson
|39
|4-14
|2-2
|1-10
|8
|4
|11
|White
|34
|10-16
|2-3
|3-8
|4
|2
|22
|Hornery
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|2
|Thomas
|17
|2-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Niagu
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Sellers
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|18-21
|9-33
|23
|21
|80
Percentages: FG .446, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Kob.Johnson 2-4, Ellis 1-7, Peterson 1-7, Hornery 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Peterson 2, Ellis).
Turnovers: 11 (Peterson 4, Ellis 3, Iwuchukwu 2, Thomas, White).
Steals: 9 (Kob.Johnson 4, Thomas 3, Hornery, White).
Technical Fouls: Iwuchukwu, 8:07 second.
|Washington
|27
|47
|—
|74
|Southern Cal
|34
|46
|—
|80
A_5,706 (10,258).
