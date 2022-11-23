FGFTReb
Morgan245-121-36-101311
Dixon-Waters356-110-00-21113
Ellis357-913-170-41427
Peterson386-123-81-106216
White334-71-21-3329
K.Johnson181-30-00-3052
Wright152-30-01-1014
Sellers20-10-00-0000
Totals20031-5818-309-33121882

Percentages: FG .534, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Peterson 1-3, Dixon-Waters 1-4, Ellis 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Morgan, White).

Turnovers: 10 (Ellis 4, Morgan 2, Dixon-Waters, K.Johnson, Peterson, White).

Steals: 8 (K.Johnson 2, White 2, Dixon-Waters, Ellis, Morgan, Peterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BYUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George295-102-22-61214
Traore272-43-63-7137
S.Johnson315-106-70-14418
Robinson295-90-01-22314
Williams295-133-51-46215
Waterman212-60-01-5016
Hall110-10-00-2110
Ally Atiki90-10-03-5020
Stewart91-50-00-0132
Saunders50-00-20-1100
Totals20025-5914-2211-33172176

Percentages: FG .424, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Robinson 4-8, Waterman 2-4, George 2-5, Williams 2-5, S.Johnson 2-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, George, Saunders).

Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Ally Atiki 3, George 3, Hall 3, S.Johnson 2, Traore, Waterman).

Steals: 7 (George 2, S.Johnson 2, Robinson, Traore, Waterman).

Technical Fouls: Ally Atiki, 9:18 first.

Southern Cal315182
BYU304676

