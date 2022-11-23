|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morgan
|24
|5-12
|1-3
|6-10
|1
|3
|11
|Dixon-Waters
|35
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|13
|Ellis
|35
|7-9
|13-17
|0-4
|1
|4
|27
|Peterson
|38
|6-12
|3-8
|1-10
|6
|2
|16
|White
|33
|4-7
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|K.Johnson
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|2
|Wright
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Sellers
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|18-30
|9-33
|12
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .534, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Peterson 1-3, Dixon-Waters 1-4, Ellis 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Morgan, White).
Turnovers: 10 (Ellis 4, Morgan 2, Dixon-Waters, K.Johnson, Peterson, White).
Steals: 8 (K.Johnson 2, White 2, Dixon-Waters, Ellis, Morgan, Peterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|29
|5-10
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|14
|Traore
|27
|2-4
|3-6
|3-7
|1
|3
|7
|S.Johnson
|31
|5-10
|6-7
|0-1
|4
|4
|18
|Robinson
|29
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|14
|Williams
|29
|5-13
|3-5
|1-4
|6
|2
|15
|Waterman
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|6
|Hall
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Ally Atiki
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|0
|Stewart
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Saunders
|5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|14-22
|11-33
|17
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .424, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Robinson 4-8, Waterman 2-4, George 2-5, Williams 2-5, S.Johnson 2-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, George, Saunders).
Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Ally Atiki 3, George 3, Hall 3, S.Johnson 2, Traore, Waterman).
Steals: 7 (George 2, S.Johnson 2, Robinson, Traore, Waterman).
Technical Fouls: Ally Atiki, 9:18 first.
|Southern Cal
|31
|51
|—
|82
|BYU
|30
|46
|—
|76
.
