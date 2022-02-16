|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ard
|22
|3-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Hill
|32
|7-11
|2-3
|2-5
|1
|4
|17
|Barnett
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Harrison
|33
|0-12
|2-6
|1-8
|5
|3
|2
|Reddish
|35
|2-5
|3-3
|0-7
|3
|1
|7
|Le Gregam
|22
|3-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|Younger
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|5
|McCormack
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Graham
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Stewart
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|11-18
|5-32
|14
|17
|55
Percentages: FG .364, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Hill 1-1, Younger 1-2, Le Gregam 1-3, Barnett 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Ard 0-3, Harrison 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Hill 4, Harrison 2, Reddish, Stewart, Younger).
Turnovers: 13 (Harrison 4, Hill 2, Reddish 2, Ard, Barnett, Graham, McCormack, Younger).
Steals: 8 (Barnett 2, Hill 2, Younger 2, Harrison, Le Gregam).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Gainey
|35
|6-13
|2-4
|1-7
|3
|3
|17
|White
|33
|5-10
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|1
|14
|Aldrich
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|3-10
|3
|3
|5
|Mozone
|33
|2-11
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Goodloe
|20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Langlais
|17
|2-3
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|4
|Breazeale
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Rideau
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|9-14
|9-36
|14
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .393, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Gainey 3-5, White 3-6, Aldrich 1-2, Goodloe 0-1, Mozone 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Goodloe 2, Smith 2, Gainey, Langlais).
Turnovers: 11 (Gainey 5, Mozone 2, Rideau 2, Breazeale, Goodloe).
Steals: 9 (Gainey 2, Smith 2, White 2, Aldrich, Goodloe, Langlais).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Presbyterian
|30
|25
|—
|55
|SC-Upstate
|30
|30
|—
|60
A_833 (878).