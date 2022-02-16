FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ard223-91-20-3127
Hill327-112-32-51417
Barnett243-70-00-1037
Harrison330-122-61-8532
Reddish352-53-30-7317
Le Gregam223-71-21-2038
Younger162-30-00-3105
McCormack80-00-00-1010
Graham50-10-01-2200
Stewart30-02-20-0102
Totals20020-5511-185-32141755

Percentages: FG .364, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Hill 1-1, Younger 1-2, Le Gregam 1-3, Barnett 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Ard 0-3, Harrison 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Hill 4, Harrison 2, Reddish, Stewart, Younger).

Turnovers: 13 (Harrison 4, Hill 2, Reddish 2, Ard, Barnett, Graham, McCormack, Younger).

Steals: 8 (Barnett 2, Hill 2, Younger 2, Harrison, Le Gregam).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SC-UPSTATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith173-60-00-2026
Gainey356-132-41-73317
White335-101-21-54114
Aldrich272-50-03-10335
Mozone332-114-40-3118
Goodloe202-42-20-3126
Langlais172-30-23-4024
Breazeale100-20-01-2210
Rideau80-20-00-0000
Totals20022-569-149-36141560

Percentages: FG .393, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Gainey 3-5, White 3-6, Aldrich 1-2, Goodloe 0-1, Mozone 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Goodloe 2, Smith 2, Gainey, Langlais).

Turnovers: 11 (Gainey 5, Mozone 2, Rideau 2, Breazeale, Goodloe).

Steals: 9 (Gainey 2, Smith 2, White 2, Aldrich, Goodloe, Langlais).

Technical Fouls: None.

Presbyterian302555
SC-Upstate303060

A_833 (878).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

