FGFTReb
SC-UPSTATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gainey368-122-20-20322
Goodloe141-22-20-1045
White262-60-00-0925
Aldrich152-30-00-1135
Mozone387-121-20-22216
Rideau212-40-00-2135
Smith192-60-01-5034
Breazeale143-52-31-2318
Jernigan90-12-20-1002
Langlais82-30-01-4014
Totals20029-549-113-20162276

Percentages: FG .537, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Gainey 4-5, Aldrich 1-1, Goodloe 1-1, Rideau 1-2, Mozone 1-3, White 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gainey).

Turnovers: 10 (Gainey 3, Rideau 2, White 2, Breazeale, Langlais, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Mozone 2, Goodloe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UNC-ASHEVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pember3310-137-83-83427
Battle345-106-74-50316
Jones362-112-21-4106
Stephney311-42-30-5635
Thorpe274-71-21-1429
Jude181-40-00-3103
Kimble111-20-00-0013
Marable102-30-00-1024
Totals20026-5418-229-27151573

Percentages: FG .481, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Kimble 1-2, Jude 1-4, Stephney 1-4, Battle 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Jones 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle 2, Pember, Stephney).

Turnovers: 11 (Pember 4, Battle 3, Thorpe 3, Stephney).

Steals: 4 (Jones 2, Pember, Stephney).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC-Upstate354176
UNC-Asheville334073

A_85 (3,200).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you