|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gainey
|36
|8-12
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|22
|Goodloe
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|White
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|9
|2
|5
|Aldrich
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Mozone
|38
|7-12
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|16
|Rideau
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Smith
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Breazeale
|14
|3-5
|2-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|8
|Jernigan
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Langlais
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|9-11
|3-20
|16
|22
|76
Percentages: FG .537, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Gainey 4-5, Aldrich 1-1, Goodloe 1-1, Rideau 1-2, Mozone 1-3, White 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gainey).
Turnovers: 10 (Gainey 3, Rideau 2, White 2, Breazeale, Langlais, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Mozone 2, Goodloe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNC-ASHEVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pember
|33
|10-13
|7-8
|3-8
|3
|4
|27
|Battle
|34
|5-10
|6-7
|4-5
|0
|3
|16
|Jones
|36
|2-11
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Stephney
|31
|1-4
|2-3
|0-5
|6
|3
|5
|Thorpe
|27
|4-7
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|2
|9
|Jude
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Kimble
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Marable
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|18-22
|9-27
|15
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .481, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Kimble 1-2, Jude 1-4, Stephney 1-4, Battle 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Jones 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Battle 2, Pember, Stephney).
Turnovers: 11 (Pember 4, Battle 3, Thorpe 3, Stephney).
Steals: 4 (Jones 2, Pember, Stephney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC-Upstate
|35
|41
|—
|76
|UNC-Asheville
|33
|40
|—
|73
A_85 (3,200).