|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BREVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sutherland
|18
|0-1
|0-5
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|R.Smith
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|3
|Carter
|18
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|5
|Horton
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Watson
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Boyette
|22
|7-14
|1-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|16
|White
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Crawford
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ca.Evans
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Sealy
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Grosvenor
|7
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Carnes
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smith
|5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Caudle
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Kessinger
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-52
|7-17
|5-21
|10
|24
|42
Percentages: FG .288, FT .412.
3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Grosvenor 1-1, Horton 1-3, Watson 1-3, R.Smith 1-4, Boyette 1-5, Caudle 0-1, Sealy 0-1, Sutherland 0-1, Carter 0-2, Crawford 0-2, Johnson 0-2, White 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed).
Turnovers: 14 (Carter 4, Boyette 3, Crawford, Horton, R.Smith, Reed, Sealy, Sutherland, White).
Steals: 6 (Boyette, Carter, Grosvenor, Johnson, R.Smith, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bailey
|27
|5-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|12
|Rideau
|24
|5-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|12
|Broadnax
|21
|1-4
|2-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|5
|Surratt
|21
|2-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|4
|K.Smith
|18
|5-8
|0-1
|3-3
|2
|1
|10
|Sheida
|17
|2-4
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|7
|Gainey
|16
|3-7
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|11
|Ch.Evans
|14
|1-2
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|5
|Langlais
|14
|3-5
|2-3
|2-8
|0
|2
|8
|N'diaye
|14
|2-3
|8-10
|4-6
|1
|3
|12
|Alves
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|Dickerson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-57
|19-28
|12-45
|17
|17
|90
Percentages: FG .544, FT .679.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Gainey 3-4, Bailey 2-5, Sheida 1-1, Broadnax 1-2, Ch.Evans 1-2, Rideau 1-2, Alves 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ch.Evans, K.Smith).
Turnovers: 12 (Broadnax 2, N'diaye 2, Rideau 2, Surratt 2, Ch.Evans, Gainey, Langlais, Sheida).
Steals: 6 (Rideau 3, Bailey, Ch.Evans, Sheida).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brevard
|18
|24
|—
|42
|SC-Upstate
|47
|43
|—
|90
A_833 (878).
