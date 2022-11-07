FGFTReb
BREVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sutherland180-10-51-1020
R.Smith161-50-00-1243
Carter182-61-20-3125
Horton232-60-01-1025
Watson161-40-00-4123
Boyette227-141-30-31216
White150-30-01-2210
Crawford130-40-00-0020
Ca.Evans100-11-20-0001
Reed100-00-00-0040
Sealy90-12-20-2112
Grosvenor71-22-21-1115
Carnes60-00-01-1000
A.Smith50-00-10-1010
Caudle41-20-00-0002
Johnson40-30-00-1100
Kessinger20-00-00-0000
Stewart20-00-00-0000
Totals20015-527-175-21102442

Percentages: FG .288, FT .412.

3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Grosvenor 1-1, Horton 1-3, Watson 1-3, R.Smith 1-4, Boyette 1-5, Caudle 0-1, Sealy 0-1, Sutherland 0-1, Carter 0-2, Crawford 0-2, Johnson 0-2, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed).

Turnovers: 14 (Carter 4, Boyette 3, Crawford, Horton, R.Smith, Reed, Sealy, Sutherland, White).

Steals: 6 (Boyette, Carter, Grosvenor, Johnson, R.Smith, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SC-UPSTATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bailey275-90-01-53212
Rideau245-71-20-01112
Broadnax211-42-40-5215
Surratt212-20-01-5224
K.Smith185-80-13-32110
Sheida172-42-30-1317
Gainey163-72-20-32211
Ch.Evans141-22-30-3105
Langlais143-52-32-8028
N'diaye142-38-104-61312
Alves92-50-01-4004
Dickerson50-10-00-2020
Totals20031-5719-2812-45171790

Percentages: FG .544, FT .679.

3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Gainey 3-4, Bailey 2-5, Sheida 1-1, Broadnax 1-2, Ch.Evans 1-2, Rideau 1-2, Alves 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ch.Evans, K.Smith).

Turnovers: 12 (Broadnax 2, N'diaye 2, Rideau 2, Surratt 2, Ch.Evans, Gainey, Langlais, Sheida).

Steals: 6 (Rideau 3, Bailey, Ch.Evans, Sheida).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brevard182442
SC-Upstate474390

A_833 (878).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

