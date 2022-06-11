|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Jersey
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|206
|159
|x-Philadelphia
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|222
|201
|Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|110
|193
|Michigan
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|178
|215
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Birmingham
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|213
|151
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|138
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|138
|157
|Houston
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|176
|205
|x-clinched playoff spot
|Week 8
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18
|Saturday's Games
Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24
Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3
|Week 9
|Saturday, June 11
New Jersey 25 Michigan 23
Houston 17, Birmingham 15
|Sunday, June 12
Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.