All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
x-New Jersey810.889206159
x-Philadelphia530.625222201
Pittsburgh170.125110193
Michigan180.111178215
South
WLTPctPFPA
x-Birmingham810.889213151
New Orleans530.625176138
Tampa Bay440.500138157
Houston270.222176205
x-clinched playoff spot
Week 8
Friday's Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday's Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Week 9
Saturday, June 11

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

