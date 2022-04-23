All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey110.5003434
Philadelphia010.0001723
Pittsburgh010.000317
Michigan020.0001827
South
WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham1001.0002824
Tampa Bay1001.000173
New Orleans1001.0002317
Houston1001.0001712
Sunday's Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Friday's Games

New Jersey 10, Michigan 6

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Noon

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

