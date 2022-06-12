All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
x-New Jersey810.889206159
x-Philadelphia630.667239217
Michigan180.111178215
Pittsburgh180.111126210
South
WLTPctPFPA
x-Birmingham810.889213151
x-New Orleans630.667193144
Tampa Bay450.444144174
Houston270.222176205
x-clinched playoff spot
Week 9
Saturday's Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday's Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

