All Times EDT
All playoff games played in Canton, Ohio
USFL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, June 25
North

Philadelphia 19, New Jersey 14

South

Birmingham 31, New Orleans 17

Championship
Sunday, July 3

Birmingham 33, Philadelphia 30

