|All Times EDT
|All playoff games played in Canton, Ohio
|USFL PLAYOFFS
|Semifinals
|Saturday, June 25
|North
Philadelphia 19, New Jersey 14
|South
Birmingham 31, New Orleans 17
|Championship
|Sunday, July 3
Birmingham 33, Philadelphia 30
