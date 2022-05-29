All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey610.857152118
Philadelphia330.500141153
Pittsburgh150.16776138
Michigan160.143131144
South
WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham6001.000162109
New Orleans520.714167128
Tampa Bay340.429125154
Houston150.167132142
Saturday's Games

New Jersey 20, Tampa Bay 13

New Orleans 31, Michigan 27

Sunday's Games

Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

