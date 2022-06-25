|All Times EDT
|All playoff games played in Canton, Ohio
|USFL PLAYOFFS
|Semifinals
|Saturday, June 25
|North
Philadelphia 19, New Jersey 14
|South
Birmingham 31, New Orleans 17
|Championship
|Sunday, July 3
Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
