All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
x-New Jersey910.900232182
x-Philadelphia640.600262243
Michigan280.200211236
Pittsburgh190.100147243
South
WLTPctPFPA
x-Birmingham910.900234169
x-New Orleans630.667193144
Tampa Bay460.400162195
Houston270.222176205
x-clinched playoff spot
Week 9
Saturday's Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday's Games

New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23

Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18

Sunday's Games

Michigan 33, Pittsburgh 21

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

USFL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, June 25
North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

