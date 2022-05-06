All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey210.6675850
Philadelphia120.3336370
Michigan120.3334227
Pittsburgh030.0002671
South
WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham3001.0008365
New Orleans210.6677042
Tampa Bay210.6674763
Houston120.3337172
Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13

Sunday's Games

Michigan 24, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 24, Philadelphia 16

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Michigan, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

