All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh000.000000000
New Jersey010.0002428
Michigan010.0001217
Philadelphia010.000017023
South
WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham1001.0002824
Houston1001.0001712
New Orleans1001.000023017
Tampa Bay000.000000000
Saturday's Games

Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24

Sunday's Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you