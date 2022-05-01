All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey110.5003434
Philadelphia110.5004746
Michigan020.0001827
Pittsburgh020.0002647

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham3001.0008365
New Orleans210.6677042
Tampa Bay210.6674763
Houston120.3337172

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia at Michigan, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Birmingham at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

