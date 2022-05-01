All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|46
|Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|27
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|47
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|83
|65
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|47
|63
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|71
|72
Saturday, April 30
Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26
Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13
Sunday, May 1
Pittsburgh at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Philadelphia at Michigan, 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Birmingham at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
