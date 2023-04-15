All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia 27, Memphis 23
New Jersey at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Michigan at Houston, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Houston at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Michigan vs Philadelphia at Canton, OH, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.