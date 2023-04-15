All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia1001.0002723
Michigan000.00000
New Jersey000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Birmingham000.00000
Memphis010.0002327

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia 27, Memphis 23

New Jersey at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Houston at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs Philadelphia at Canton, OH, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you