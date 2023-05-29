All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia430.571143171
Michigan340.429121152
New Jersey250.286128128
Pittsburgh250.286113145

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham520.714195137
Memphis430.571142139
New Orleans430.571165151
Houston430.571178162

Sunday, May 28

Memphis 23, Houston 20

Michigan 25, New Jersey 22

Monday, May 29

No games scheduled.

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Michigan at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you