All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|143
|171
|Michigan
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|121
|152
|New Jersey
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|128
|128
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|113
|145
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|137
|Memphis
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|142
|139
|New Orleans
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|165
|151
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|178
|162
Sunday, May 28
Memphis 23, Houston 20
Michigan 25, New Jersey 22
Monday, May 29
No games scheduled.
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Michigan at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.