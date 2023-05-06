All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey210.6675843
Michigan210.6676651
Pittsburgh120.3333955
Philadelphia130.25066109

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans3001.00010577
Birmingham210.66710057
Houston220.500115109
Memphis030.0005199

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh 21, Philadelphia 13

New Jersey 28, Michigan 13

Saturday, May 6

Houston 41, Philadelphia 16

Memphis at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

