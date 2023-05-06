All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|43
|Michigan
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|66
|51
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|39
|55
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|66
|109
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|105
|77
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|100
|57
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|115
|109
|Memphis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|51
|99
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh 21, Philadelphia 13
New Jersey 28, Michigan 13
Saturday, May 6
Houston 41, Philadelphia 16
Memphis at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis, 12:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.
