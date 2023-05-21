All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia330.500106140
New Jersey230.4009687
Pittsburgh240.33382108
Michigan240.33396130

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans420.667145127
Birmingham420.667171117
Houston320.600142129
Memphis330.500119119

Saturday, May 20

Memphis 22, Pittsburgh 0

Birmingham 27, Michigan 13

Sunday, May 21

Philadelphia 16, New Orleans 10

New Jersey at Houston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Michigan at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

