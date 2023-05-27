All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia330.500106140
New Jersey240.333106103
Pittsburgh240.33382108
Michigan240.33396130

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham520.714195137
Houston420.667158139
New Orleans430.571165151
Memphis330.500119119

Sunday, May 21

Philadelphia 16, New Orleans 10

Houston 16, New Jersey 10

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham 24, New Orleans 20

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Michigan at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.

