All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|46
|Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|27
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|47
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|52
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|20
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|45
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|20
|37
Sunday, April 24
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 3
Monday, April 25
No games scheduled.
Saturday, April 30
Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Pittsburgh at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Philadelphia at Michigan, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
