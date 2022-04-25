All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey110.5003434
Philadelphia110.5004746
Michigan020.0001827
Pittsburgh020.0002647

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham2001.0006152
New Orleans2001.0005720
Houston110.5004545
Tampa Bay110.5002037

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 3

Monday, April 25

No games scheduled.

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Philadelphia at Michigan, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

