All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Michigan1001.0002913
Philadelphia1001.0002723
Pittsburgh010.0001522
New Jersey010.0001027

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham2001.0006912
New Orleans2001.0006046
Houston020.0004467
Memphis020.0002569

Sunday, April 16

Michigan 29, Houston 13

New Orleans 22, Pittsburgh 15

Saturday, April 22

New Orleans 38, Houston 31

Birmingham 42, Memphis 2

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs Philadelphia at Canton, OH, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you