All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia450.444200235
Pittsburgh460.400177178
Michigan360.333148195
New Jersey370.300187212

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham820.800287196
New Orleans630.667220174
Houston540.556213219
Memphis550.500190213

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh 26, New Jersey 6

Birmingham 27, Memphis 20

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you