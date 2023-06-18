All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|200
|235
|Pittsburgh
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|177
|178
|Michigan
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|148
|195
|New Jersey
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|187
|212
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|196
|New Orleans
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|220
|174
|Houston
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|213
|219
|Memphis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|190
|213
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh 26, New Jersey 6
Birmingham 27, Memphis 20
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.