North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey110.5003434
Philadelphia110.5004746
Michigan020.0001827
Pittsburgh020.0002647

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham3001.0008365
New Orleans210.6677042
Tampa Bay210.6674763
Houston120.3337172

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay 27, Houston 26

Birmingham 22, New Orleans 13

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia at Michigan, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Houston at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

