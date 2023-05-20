All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|96
|87
|Michigan
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|103
|Philadelphia
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|90
|130
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|82
|108
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|135
|111
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|142
|129
|Birmingham
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|144
|104
|Memphis
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|119
|119
Sunday, May 14
Philadelphia 24, New Jersey 21
Memphis 17, New Orleans 10
Saturday, May 20
Memphis 22, Pittsburgh 0
Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at Houston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
