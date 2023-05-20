All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey230.4009687
Michigan230.40083103
Philadelphia230.40090130
Pittsburgh240.33382108

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans410.800135111
Houston320.600142129
Birmingham320.600144104
Memphis330.500119119

Sunday, May 14

Philadelphia 24, New Jersey 21

Memphis 17, New Orleans 10

Saturday, May 20

Memphis 22, Pittsburgh 0

Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Houston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

