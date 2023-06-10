All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia440.500167198
Pittsburgh360.333151172
Michigan360.333148195
New Jersey260.250144153

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham620.750222161
Memphis530.625167155
New Orleans530.625189171
Houston530.625198181

Sunday, June 4

Memphis 25, New Jersey 16

New Orleans 24, Michigan 20

Saturday, June 10

Pittsburgh 19, Michigan 7

New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m.

