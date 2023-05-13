All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|75
|63
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|82
|86
|Michigan
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|103
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|66
|109
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|125
|94
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|77
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|115
|109
|Memphis
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|80
|109
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans 20, New Jersey 17
Birmingham 24, Pittsburgh 20
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh 23, Michigan 7
Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis, 12:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at Houston, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.