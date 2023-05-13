All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Jersey220.5007563
Pittsburgh230.4008286
Michigan230.40083103
Philadelphia130.25066109

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans4001.00012594
Birmingham310.75012477
Houston220.500115109
Memphis130.25080109

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans 20, New Jersey 17

Birmingham 24, Pittsburgh 20

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh 23, Michigan 7

Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 12:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Houston, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

