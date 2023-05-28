All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia430.571143171
New Jersey240.333106103
Michigan240.33396130
Pittsburgh250.286113145

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham520.714195137
Houston420.667158139
New Orleans430.571165151
Memphis330.500119119

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham 24, New Orleans 20

Philadelphia 37, Pittsburgh 31

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Michigan at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

