All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Michigan010.0001217
New Jersey010.0002428
Philadelphia010.0001723
Pittsburgh010.000317

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham1001.0002824
Houston1001.0001712
New Orleans1001.0002317
Tampa Bay1001.000173

Monday, April 18

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday, April 21

No games scheduled.

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

