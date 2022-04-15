All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Michigan000.00000
New Jersey000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham000.00000
Houston000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

Friday, April 15

No games scheduled.

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Houston at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you