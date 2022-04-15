All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Friday, April 15
No games scheduled.
Saturday, April 16
New Jersey at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Houston at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.
