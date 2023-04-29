All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Michigan2001.0005323
New Jersey110.5003030
Philadelphia110.5003747
Pittsburgh020.0001842

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans3001.00010577
Birmingham210.66710057
Houston020.0004467
Memphis020.0002569

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey 20, Pittsburgh 3

Michigan 24, Philadelphia 10, Canton, OH

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans 45, Birmingham 31

Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

New Jersey at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

