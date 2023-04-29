All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|23
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|30
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|47
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|42
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|105
|77
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|100
|57
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|67
|Memphis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|25
|69
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey 20, Pittsburgh 3
Michigan 24, Philadelphia 10, Canton, OH
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans 45, Birmingham 31
Memphis at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
Houston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
