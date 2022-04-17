All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Michigan010.0001217
New Jersey010.0002428
Philadelphia000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham1001.0002824
Houston1001.0001712
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

Saturday, April 16

Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24

Sunday, April 17

Houston 17, Michigan 12

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

