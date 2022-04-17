All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|12
|17
|New Jersey
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|28
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|24
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|12
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Saturday, April 16
Birmingham 28, New Jersey 24
Sunday, April 17
Houston 17, Michigan 12
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Tampa Bay at Houston, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
