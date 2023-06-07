All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|167
|198
|Michigan
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|141
|176
|New Jersey
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|153
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|165
South Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|222
|161
|Memphis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|167
|155
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|189
|171
|Houston
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|198
|181
Sunday, June 4
Memphis 25, New Jersey 16
New Orleans 24, Michigan 20
Wednesday, June 7
No games scheduled.
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m.
