All Times EDT

North Division

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia440.500167198
Michigan350.375141176
New Jersey260.250144153
Pittsburgh260.250132165

South Division

WLTPctPFPA
Birmingham620.750222161
Memphis530.625167155
New Orleans530.625189171
Houston530.625198181

Sunday, June 4

Memphis 25, New Jersey 16

New Orleans 24, Michigan 20

Wednesday, June 7

No games scheduled.

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you