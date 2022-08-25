|Thursday
|At NCR Country Club
|Kettering, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
|First Round
Tammie Green 36-32-68
Catrin Nilsmark 36-33-69
Leta Lindley 34-35-69
Helen Alfredsson 35-35-70
Pat Hurst 35-35-70
Laura Davies 39-32-71
Catriona Matthew 35-37-72
Judith Kyrinis (a) 38-34-72
Laurel Kean 36-36-72
Annika Sorenstam 37-36-73
Trish Johnson 37-36-73
Audra Burks 38-35-73
Rosie Jones 37-37-74
Jill McGill 38-36-74
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 38-36-74
Michelle Dobek 38-36-74
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 37-37-74
Yukako Matsumoto 37-37-74
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 37-37-74
Lara Tennant (a) 39-36-75
Yuko Saito 36-39-75
Christa Johnson 37-38-75
Michele Redman 37-38-75
Stefania Croce 38-37-75
Pam Prescott (a) 39-36-75
Cheryl Anderson 39-36-75
Tracy Hanson 39-36-75
Kristi Albers 39-37-76
Juli Inkster 39-37-76
Danielle Ammaccapane 39-37-76
Dina Ammaccapane 38-38-76
Liselotte Neumann 40-36-76
Lisa Grimes 40-36-76
Jamie Fischer 38-38-76
Amy Alcott 40-36-76
Susie Redman 38-38-76
Sherry Andonian 39-37-76
Denise Killeen 39-37-76
Alison Nicholas 39-38-77
Itsuko Moridaira (a) 36-41-77
Jane Geddes 39-39-78
Becky Iverson 38-40-78
Michelle McGann 39-39-78
Barb Moxness 39-39-78
Lisa DePaulo 42-36-78
Ellen Port (a) 39-39-78
Elaine Crosby 39-39-78
Marion Reid (a) 39-39-78
Laura Shanahan Rowe 40-38-78
Leslie Spalding 39-39-78
Moira Dunn-Bohls 40-38-78
Eriko Gejo 38-40-78
Karen Garcia (a) 36-43-79
Sue Wooster (a) 41-38-79
Nicole Jeray 41-38-79
Hollis Stacy 40-39-79
Maggie Will 42-37-79
Lisa McGill (a) 43-36-79
Pat Shriver 42-37-79
Dana Bates 42-37-79
Sherry Wright (a) 40-39-79
Cathy Panton-Lewis 40-40-80
Yuka Shiroto 40-40-80
Jayne Pardus (a) 38-42-80
Yuko Ogura 41-39-80
Laura Coble (a) 41-40-81
Lynne Cowan (a) 39-42-81
Noreen Mohler (a) 41-40-81
Teresa Ishiguro 42-39-81
Theresa Mahlik (a) 42-39-81
Angela Buzminski 41-40-81
Tonya Gill Danckaert 43-38-81
Suzanne Strudwick 40-41-81
Martha Leach (a) 40-42-82
Shelly Stouffer (a) 40-42-82
Dana Ebster 40-42-82
CJ Reeves 41-41-82
Tina Barker (a) 43-39-82
Sue Ertl 41-41-82
Kathy Kurata (a) 40-42-82
Janet Moore (a) 40-42-82
Brandie Burton 44-38-82
Tina Tombs 40-42-82
Anna Morales (a) 39-43-82
Martha Linscott (a) 43-39-82
Maggie Leef (a) 41-41-82
Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 42-40-82
Barbara Bunkowsky 44-38-82
Kelley Brooke 44-39-83
Julie Oxendine (a) 41-42-83
JoAnne Carner 43-40-83
Jean Bartholomew 45-38-83
Gigi Higgins (a) 40-43-83
Amy Fruhwirth 44-39-83
Cheryl Fox 40-44-84
Karen Weiss 44-40-84
Carin Hjalmarsson 44-40-84
Sally Voss Krueger (a) 42-42-84
Adele Snyder 42-42-84
Anne Marie Palli 45-39-84
Wendy Modic 47-37-84
Laura Carson (a) 43-41-84
Smriti Mehra 44-40-84
Kaori Shimura 45-39-84
Kim Williams 44-41-85
Jan Stephenson 43-42-85
Carol Semple Thompson (a) 45-40-85
Kristal Parker 44-41-85
Christine Lindsey 44-41-85
Susie Keane (a) 44-41-85
Kris Tschetter 42-44-86
Kim Shek (a) 46-40-86
Helene Chartrand (a) 44-42-86
Karen Bennett 43-44-87
Avis Brown-Riley 42-45-87
Joy Bonhurst 48-40-88
Kay Daniel (a) 44-46-90
Stephenie Harris (a) 48-42-90
Michaelyn Farmer (a) 48-43-91
Suzi Spotleson (a) 47-47-94
