All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Charleston623211515
Pittsburgh425171611
Tampa Bay542171611
Louisville532171113
Birmingham561161722
Memphis423151512
Tulsa246121616
Indy34312913
Miami245111314
Loudoun371101217
Detroit City FC2728613
Hartford27281524

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Sacramento81327246
El Paso731221812
San Diego632201813
San Antonio52419188
Phoenix424161413
Colorado Springs551161215
Oakland442141512
New Mexico432141513
Monterey Bay FC344131817
Rio Grande Valley23511915
Orange County27391019
Las Vegas04661018

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 19

Memphis 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday, May 20

Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Hartford 2, Loudoun 0

Indy 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

El Paso 2, Birmingham 1

Detroit City FC 1, San Antonio 0

Tampa Bay 3, Rio Grande Valley 0

Phoenix 1, Orange County 0

Sacramento 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday, May 24

Tulsa 2, Louisville 1

Friday, May 26

Sacramento 4, Hartford 1

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.

