All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville3011061
Tampa Bay202872
Pittsburgh201762
Loudoun201740
Tulsa210642
Memphis210634
Detroit City FC111422
Miami111422
Charleston110311
New York Red Bulls II130317
Hartford011123
Indy021114
Birmingham021126
Atlanta 2030005

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs300951
San Diego310974
New Mexico201752
San Antonio200631
Las Vegas220678
Orange County111444
Phoenix120377
Sacramento110333
LA Galaxy II120334
Rio Grande Valley120323
MONTEREY BAY FC120357
Oakland030036
El Paso0300610

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 19

Loudoun 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Detroit City FC 1, Charleston 0

San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 1

Memphis 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 2, Indy 0

Louisville 2, Miami 0

New Mexico 2, El Paso 1

Colorado 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Tulsa 3, Birmingham 1

Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Diego 2, Sacramento 0

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 0

Tulsa 1, San Diego 0

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 4

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit City FC 1, tie

Orange County 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Loudoun 0, Miami 0, tie

Colorado 2, Birmingham 0

Indy 1, Louisville 1, tie

Hartford 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

Monterey Bay FC 3, Oakland 2

Memphis 1, Las Vegas 0

San Diego 3, Phoenix 2

Sunday, March 27

Tulsa at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you