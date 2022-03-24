All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville300950
Tampa Bay201761
Pittsburgh200651
Loudoun200640
Tulsa210642
Miami110322
Detroit City FC110311
Memphis110324
Charleston110311
New York Red Bulls II130317
Birmingham011124
Hartford010012
Atlanta 2030005
Indy020003

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
New Mexico200641
San Diego210642
Colorado Springs200631
San Antonio200631
Las Vegas210677
Orange County110333
LA Galaxy II120334
Phoenix110354
Sacramento110333
Rio Grande Valley120323
El Paso0300610
MONTEREY BAY FC020025
Oakland020013

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, March 16

New York Red Bulls II 1, Atlanta 0

Saturday, March 19

Loudoun 3, New York Red Bulls II 0

Detroit City FC 1, Charleston 0

San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 1

Memphis 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 2, Indy 0

Louisville 2, Miami 0

New Mexico 2, El Paso 1

Colorado 1, Monterey Bay FC 0

Tulsa 3, Birmingham 1

Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 1

Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

San Diego 2, Sacramento 0

Wednesday, March 23

Louisville 2, New York Red Bulls II 0

Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 0

Tulsa 1, San Diego 0

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 4

LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saturday, March 26

Pittsburgh at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Orange County at New Mexico, 6 p.m.

Loudoun at Miami, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Tulsa at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

