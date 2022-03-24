All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|3
|0
|0
|9
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|1
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|1
|Loudoun
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Detroit City FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Memphis
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Charleston
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|New York Red Bulls II
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Birmingham
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hartford
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Atlanta 2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Indy
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|1
|San Diego
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Colorado Springs
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|1
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|1
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Orange County
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|LA Galaxy II
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4
|Sacramento
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|El Paso
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Oakland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, March 16
New York Red Bulls II 1, Atlanta 0
Saturday, March 19
Loudoun 3, New York Red Bulls II 0
Detroit City FC 1, Charleston 0
San Antonio 2, LA Galaxy II 1
Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 1
Memphis 2, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 2, Indy 0
Louisville 2, Miami 0
New Mexico 2, El Paso 1
Colorado 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Tulsa 3, Birmingham 1
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 1
Orange County 2, Rio Grande Valley 1
San Diego 2, Sacramento 0
Wednesday, March 23
Louisville 2, New York Red Bulls II 0
Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 0
Tulsa 1, San Diego 0
Las Vegas 5, El Paso 4
LA Galaxy II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
Saturday, March 26
Pittsburgh at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Orange County at New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Loudoun at Miami, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Tulsa at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Las Vegas at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Memphis at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Hartford, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Indy, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 10 p.m.
Monterey Bay FC at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
El Paso at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.