All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charleston
|7
|2
|3
|24
|17
|15
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|2
|20
|18
|12
|Louisville
|6
|3
|2
|20
|12
|13
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|5
|17
|16
|11
|Birmingham
|5
|7
|1
|16
|17
|23
|Memphis
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|12
|Tulsa
|2
|4
|6
|12
|16
|16
|Miami
|2
|4
|6
|12
|13
|14
|Indy
|3
|5
|3
|12
|9
|14
|Detroit City FC
|3
|7
|2
|11
|7
|13
|Loudoun
|3
|7
|1
|10
|12
|17
|Hartford
|2
|7
|2
|8
|15
|24
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sacramento
|8
|1
|3
|27
|24
|6
|San Antonio
|6
|2
|4
|22
|20
|9
|El Paso
|7
|3
|1
|22
|18
|12
|San Diego
|6
|4
|2
|20
|18
|15
|Oakland
|5
|4
|2
|17
|17
|12
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|4
|16
|14
|14
|Colorado Springs
|5
|6
|1
|16
|13
|17
|New Mexico
|4
|4
|2
|14
|16
|15
|Monterey Bay FC
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|17
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|4
|5
|11
|9
|17
|Orange County
|2
|7
|4
|10
|10
|19
|Las Vegas
|1
|4
|6
|9
|11
|18
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 20
Charleston 1, Monterey Bay FC 0
Hartford 2, Loudoun 0
Indy 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4, Las Vegas 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
El Paso 2, Birmingham 1
Detroit City FC 1, San Antonio 0
Tampa Bay 3, Rio Grande Valley 0
Phoenix 1, Orange County 0
Sacramento 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday, May 24
Tulsa 2, Louisville 1
Friday, May 26
Sacramento 4, Hartford 1
Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0
Saturday, May 27
Detroit City FC 1, Birmingham 0
Louisville 1, Indy 0
Orange County 0, Miami 0, tie
Tampa Bay 2, Colorado 1
Charleston 2, Rio Grande Valley 0
San Antonio 2, New Mexico 1
Oakland 2, San Diego 0
Sunday, May 28
Pittsburgh at Loudoun, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Tulsa at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Indy at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Diego at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Loudoun at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Detroit City FC at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
