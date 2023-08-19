All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh1358473421
Tampa Bay1365444123
Charleston1267433533
Memphis1067374037
Louisville1077372626
Indy897312926
Birmingham9113303140
Tulsa7108292940
Miami6108262832
Detroit City FC6126241724
Loudoun7163242943
Hartford4154162949

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
San Antonio1347464926
Sacramento1239453917
Oakland1067373124
Orange County1194373131
San Diego1076363930
Colorado Springs10113333031
Phoenix878323830
El Paso995322937
New Mexico8104283133
Rio Grande Valley6810283136
Monterey Bay FC7116272937
Las Vegas2138142241

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 12

Indy 1, Miami 0

Sacramento 1, Birmingham 1, tie

Charleston 1, Detroit City FC 0

Tampa Bay 4, Monterey Bay FC 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, Louisville 2, tie

San Antonio 3, New Mexico 0

Memphis 1, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 0

Loudoun 3, Las Vegas 0

Phoenix 5, El Paso 0

Wednesday, August 16

San Antonio 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Orange County 1, Pittsburgh 0

Friday, August 18

Tampa Bay 2, Tulsa 1

Saturday, August 19

Louisville at Birmingham, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Indy at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Charleston at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Pittsburgh at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

El Paso at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Indy, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

San Antonio at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you