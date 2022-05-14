All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Louisville71324238
Pittsburgh62119178
Detroit City FC52217137
Memphis52116129
Indy42214108
Miami4321497
Tampa Bay334131411
Tulsa470121724
Birmingham34312811
Loudoun2617714
Atlanta 22706721
Hartford1614612
Charleston1614616
New York Red Bulls II1714415

Western Conference

WLTPtsGFGA
Colorado Springs81024198
San Antonio72021147
San Diego622202217
Phoenix630181812
Sacramento42315119
LA Galaxy II442141617
Las Vegas442141415
El Paso451132417
Orange County333121513
New Mexico2241087
Rio Grande Valley36091013
Oakland14581417
MONTEREY BAY FC2606823

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, May 6

Memphis 2, Charleston 0

Saturday, May 7

Hartford 1, Loudoun 0

San Diego 1, New Mexico 1, tie

Pittsburgh 1, Birmingham 0

Tulsa 3, Detroit City FC 1

El Paso 4, LA Galaxy II 0

Monterey Bay FC 1, Las Vegas 0

Oakland 2, Orange County 2, tie

Phoenix 3, San Antonio 0

Sunday, May 8

Sacramento 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Friday, May 13

Orange County 5, Tulsa 1

LA Galaxy II 4, Louisville 3

Saturday, May 14

New Mexico at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

El Paso at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Tampa Bay at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Oakland, 10 p.m.

El Paso at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Memphis at Loudoun, 4 p.m.

